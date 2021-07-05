Fresh twist in £20m Sheffield United transfer saga, Man City target Fulham ace
Sheffield United are yet to get the ball rolling in the summer transfer window, but will be confident of securing a number of quality signings as the 2021/22 season draws closer.
United will be aiming to bounce straight back to the Premier League, and new manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to do so by playing attacking, entertaining football.
Meanwhile, Carlisle United boss has lauded the Blades and their former manager Chris Wilder ahead of their Carabao Cup clash next month, and contended: “That’s amazing , really – we’ve got the best team in the competition at this level.
“They’ve just been relegated and I look at the past, in terms of their team, managed by a manager who I greatly respect in Chris Wilder. He’s been unbelievable – he’s done it the hard way, the long way, even though he’s not managing them now.
“He hasn’t got a foreign-sounding name, Chris Wilder, so he’s had to crack on and take big knocks along the way, so he probably is in the sun somewhere right now.
“We’re playing his old team. I know a lot of people at Sheffield United, so it’s one to look forward to.”
Meanwhile, England took another step closer to the Euro 2020 final last weekend, as they booked their place in the semi-finals with a resounding 4-0 win over Ukraine. Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was called up into the squad earlier in the tournament, after Dean Henderson was ruled out with injury.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: