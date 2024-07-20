Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gustavo Hamer has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are reportedly lining up moves for Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer this summer. Hamer has only been with the Blades a season after making the switch from Coventry City to Bramall Lane last summer.

He was one of the Blades' brightest performers in what was a miserable Premier League campaign last time around with five goals and eight assists being recorded across all competitions. According to reports, though, Hamer's form in red and white did not go unnoticed and the 27-year-old could be offered the chance to return to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teamtalk are reporting that a host of clubs are interested in his signature and they have been given hope in their pursuit of the midfielder by the apparent existence of a relegation release clause. The terms of the clause have not been reported, but should it be activated, the Blades may be left with little choice but to say farewell to another player this summer.

Chris Wilder will hope to be able to keep hold of the former Netherlands youth international as he looks to lead the Blades back to the top flight at the first time of asking. But if the report is accurate, Hamer has control over his own destiny, with the player having the option to leave the club should an approach be made.

The report comes as the Blades prepare to say farewell to Jayden Bogle, who is due to have a medical with Leeds United this weekend ahead of completing a £5 million transfer. The full-back was another to perform relatively well last season but it seems he is preparing to make the move across Yorkshire.

Despite the uncertainty that comes with the takeover situation, the club have managed to make four signings this summer with Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and Callum O'Hare joining on free transfers. Kieffer Moore has joined on loan from Bournemouth for the season, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Blades have seen a host of players leave the club, with Cameron Archer returning to Aston Villa, while the likes of George Baldock, Oli McBurnie, Daniel Jebbison and Oliver Norwood leaving on free transfers. As such, they still have plenty of work to do in order to make sure they are ready for the new season.