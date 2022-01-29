Fresh injury blow for Sheffield United as ex-Liverpool man Rhian Brewster limps off at Peterborough United

Brewster, who only recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury, appeared to tweak the muscle again as he sent in a cross.

He went down for treatment before making way for David McGoldrick midway through the first half.

Brewster, who scored against Luton Town on Saturday, had started the game well and looked in the mood to add to his tally.

But for the second time this season, injury looks to have struck just when he was looking in a good run of form.

Blades fans will hope that the substitution was only precautionary, as Paul Heckingbottom and his staff look to manage Brewster’s recovery.

The United manager will provide an update on the former Liverpool man’s fitness in his post-match press conference.