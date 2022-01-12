Free-scoring Fulham provide Sheffield United with blueprint for return to league action

The Blades haven’t played in the Championship since an impressive victory over Fulham on December 20 due to matches being called off as Covid-19 tore its way through football teams up and down the country.

On Sunday, a patched-up United team were back on the pitch in the FA Cup where they lost 3-0 to Premier League Wolves but this weekend it’s back to the bread and butter as Paul Heckingbottom’s side travel to face Derby County.

Promotion-challenging Fulham had been in a similar position to the Blades in that they too hadn’t played in the league since losing to United at Craven Cottage just before Christmas.

And Marco Silva’s men provided the blueprint for a hugely comfortable comeback by hammering Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The west London side were a shade fortunate to be 2-0 ahead at half-time through a goal from Harry Wilson and an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty.

But as Reading collapsed after the break, Fulham scored give more goals through Wilson, Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kabano, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mitrovic.

The Cottagers, now back in second in the Championship after Blackburn had taken advantage of their lack of action, had previously been on a run of five matches wthout a win in the league.

“In the Championship, in this competition, everything can change so quickly,” said Silva after the win over Reading.

“Sometimes we have deserved points, sometimes we didn’t get them. But this allows us to regroup again. I’m very pleased with it.

“It was a very good result for us and it was a very good performance. It was for our players and for our fans as well.

“There were some good goals by us and, of course, none conceded. It was a happy night for us.

“We had a better second half than the first half. In the first, we had some moments when we didn’t control the game like we wanted.

“In the second, we had better control from the back. We played more to our abilities, created the chances and scored some good goals.

“We were was also good from set-pieces, which we had prepared with the players.