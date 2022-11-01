Tommy Doyle, the Manchester City loanee, is absent from the Blades side that takes on the Robins at Ashton Gate, and isn’t on the bench either after suffering a calf problem, with United’s coaching staff electing not to risk him. He drops out, along with the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic, while Oli McBurnie and Adam Davies are on the bench.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Wes Foderingham after his three-match ban expired, and handed Reda Khadra a rare start in Doyle’s absence. United are looking to build on victory at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and make up some more ground on the top two, after falling from top of the Championship before the international break.

Ciaran Clark returns to the bench after his own injury absence, alongside Enda Stevens and youngsters Andre Brooks and Sai Sachdev.

Reda Khadra has been handed a rare start for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Blades: Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Ollie Norwood, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye, Reda Khadra, Billy Sharp (capt).