Four changes in Sheffield United team news v Luton Town as Blades receive big fitness boosts
Sheffield United make four changes to their side against Luton Town
Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this afternoon's crunch clash against relegation rivals Luton Town. The Blades also welcome back Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies to the matchday squad after their injury absences.
Anel Ahmedhodzic returns after injury to captain the side while Gus Hamer, James McAtee and Oli McBurnie also start. Out go the suspended Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Anis Slimane and Ollie Norwood. Will Osula is also back on the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Trusty, Hamer, McBurnie, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Souza, McAtee, Brooks. Subs: A. Davies, Lowe, Brewster, Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Osula, Norrington-Davies, Seriki.
Luton: Kaminski, Osho, Barkley, Adebayo, Mengi, Brown, Giles, Lokonga, Bell, Townsend, Doughty. Subs: Shea, Krul, Andersen, Ogbene, Berry, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Ruddock Mpanzu.