FOUR changes for Sheffield United at Stoke as Blades hit by yet more injury blows

Sheffield United have been forced into four changes at Stoke City this afternoon after being hit with yet more injury headaches.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:00 pm - 1 min read
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:06 pm

George Baldock (side), Sander Berge (knee) and Jayden Bogle (knee) are out, while Oli McBurnie is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season after the final whistle on Tuesday evening.

Young defender Kyron Gordon comes in in place of Baldock, with James McAtee and Reda Khadra also starting. Rhian Brewster leads the line in the absence of McBurnie.

Ben Osborn returns to the bench after his injury absence, joined by youngsters Andre Brooks and Sai Sachdev as United’s squad depth is once again stretched to the limit.

Blades: Foderingham, Gordon, Basham, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Doyle, Norwood, McAtee, Khadra, Brewster, Ndiaye.

Subs: Davies, Sachdev, Brooks, Sharp, Arblaster, Jebbison, Osborn

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has recalled James McAtee against Stoke City this afternoon: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
