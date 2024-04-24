Four changes for Sheffield United at Man Utd as Chris Wilder makes Ivo Grbic, captaincy decision
Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this evening’s trip to Manchester United, with Chris Wilder making a change in goal. Ivo Grbic’s latest unconvincing display, against Burnley at the weekend in a 4-1 defeat, has seen him taken out of the firing line, with Wes Foderingham coming back in for his first start since February 18.
Grbic is on the bench, alongside James McAtee and youngster Owen Hampson. Cameron Archer comes in to start, as does Mason Holgate and youngster Andre Brooks. Out go Vini Souza, McAtee and Oli McBurnie, with McBurnie missing from the matchday squad altogether with a groin issue.
That means boyhood Blade Oli Arblaster, 20 years of age, captains United at Old Trafford, on just his seventh senior start for Wilder’s side.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Osborn, Arblaster, Brooks, Hamer, Brereton Diaz, Archer. Subs: Grbic, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Hampson.
Man Utd: Onana, Maguire, Fernandes, Hojlund, Eriksen,Garnacho, Casemiro, Dalot, Antony, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo. Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Diallo, McTominay, Forson, Amass,Ogunneye, Jackson, Wheatley.
