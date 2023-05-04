Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this evening’s Championship clash at Huddersfield Town.
A strong United XI sees the likes of John Egan and Sander Berge return, but Anel Ahmedhodzic is absent to be with his wife as they prepare for the birth of their first child.
George Baldock is back in place of Jayden Bogle while Daniel Jebbison starts up front in place of Oli McBurnie.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Jebbison.
Subs: Davies, Stevens, Fleck, Doyle, Coulibaly, McBurnie, Sharp.