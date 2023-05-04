News you can trust since 1887
Four changes for Sheffield United at Huddersfield Town as Anel Ahmedhodzic absence explained

Blades make four changes for Huddersfield clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 4th May 2023, 18:45 BST

Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this evening’s Championship clash at Huddersfield Town.

A strong United XI sees the likes of John Egan and Sander Berge return, but Anel Ahmedhodzic is absent to be with his wife as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

George Baldock is back in place of Jayden Bogle while Daniel Jebbison starts up front in place of Oli McBurnie.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Davies, Stevens, Fleck, Doyle, Coulibaly, McBurnie, Sharp.