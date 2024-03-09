Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this afternoon's trip to Bournemouth as they look to bounce back from Monday night's humbling at home to Arsenal. Chris Wilder has followed through his hint about giving youth a chance, with 20-year-old Oliver Arblaster making his full Premier League debut at Dean Court.

Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock make their returns from injury to start, with Jack Robinson wearing the captain's armband with Anel Ahmedhodzic on the bench. Ben Osborn also starts, after his early introduction against Arsenal on Monday night. Out go midfielders Ollie Norwood and Vini Souza, both on the bench, alongside James McAtee.

Youngster Sam Curtis is also amongst the substitutes, meaning Oli McBurnie and Brereton Diaz form United's attacking partnership in a line-up that could either see United stick with the back four shape, with Baldock and Jayden Bogle as full-backs, or go to a back five with Baldock at right centre-half and Osborn at left wing-back.

Sheffield United: Grbić, Baldock, Trusty, Hamer, McBurnie, Brereton Díaz, Robinson, Bogle, Davies, Osborn, Arblaster. Subs: Foderingham (g/k), Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Souza, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Bournemouth make one change, with United-linked defender Chris Mepham returning to the starting line-up as Ryan Christie makes his 300th career league appearance.