Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane this weekend looking to get back on track in their promotion bid after back-to-back defeats at Leeds and Middlesbrough. The Blades face Stoke City at Bramall Lane, with three of their players potentially facing their former club on Saturday afternoon in Rhys Norrington-Davies, Harry Souttar and Tyrese Campbell.

Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore have come under fresh scrutiny from supporters after quiet evenings against Leeds and Boro while Wilder at least can welcome back Vini Souza after suspension, although Gus Hamer misses out after also reaching the five-booking mark. Here’s the side we’d pick on Saturday, taking the handbrake off somewhat with four changes - what would you do differently?