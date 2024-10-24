Four changes and handbrake off in Sheffield United predicted XI v Stoke City after back-to-back losses: gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 24th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United predicted XI v Stoke City as Blades look to get back on the horse after back-to-back defeats

Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane this weekend looking to get back on track in their promotion bid after back-to-back defeats at Leeds and Middlesbrough. The Blades face Stoke City at Bramall Lane, with three of their players potentially facing their former club on Saturday afternoon in Rhys Norrington-Davies, Harry Souttar and Tyrese Campbell.

Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore have come under fresh scrutiny from supporters after quiet evenings against Leeds and Boro while Wilder at least can welcome back Vini Souza after suspension, although Gus Hamer misses out after also reaching the five-booking mark. Here’s the side we’d pick on Saturday, taking the handbrake off somewhat with four changes - what would you do differently?

