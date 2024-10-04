2 . Alfie Gilchrist 7.5

Back in the side as one of six changes and had a tough assignment against one of the best attacking wing-backs in the division in Alfie Doughty but Gilchrist dealt with him superbly. On the few occasions Doughty looked like getting some joy he was quickly snuffed out, including one superb challenge which left the Chelsea loanee punching the air in celebration as if he'd just scored a last-minute winner. Unfortunately he also seemed to cramp up in the process and was quickly replaced by Shackleton Photo: Simon Bellis