Former Sheffield United winger set for 'dream' move home to Rangers

Ex-Sheffield United star Jamie Murphy is on the verge of moving to boyhood club Rangers.

The one-time Blades winger, who left Bramall Lane to join Brighton two-and-half years ago for a fee of around £2 million has arrived in Glasgow for a medical and could complete a transfer to Ibrox before Graeme Murty's squad head off on a mid-season trip to Florida.

When asked at Glasgow Airport if it was his dream to sign for Rangers, locally-born Murphy said: "Always, so hopefully I can get the medical through.

"I don't think it's all done yet but it's good to be home. It's the club I supported as a boy and still support now."

Murphy scored 10 goals in his first two seasons for Brighton and made 40 appearances last term as they sealed promotion, but the 28-year-old has only played four times in the Premier League.

The former Scotland Under-21 international hit 50 goals for Motherwell before moving to Sheffield United five years ago.

He went on to make almost 100 appearances for the Blades before making the switch to the Amex Stadium.

Reports in Brighton have suggested that the fee is 'considerably more than £1 million'