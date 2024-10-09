Former Sheffield United transfer target sidelined after bizarre washing-up accident almost sees him lose thumb
A former Sheffield United transfer target is facing a spell on the sidelines after a bizarre accident whilst washing dishes almost saw him lose a thumb. The Blades were linked with a free-transfer move for former Manchester United man Axel Tuanzebe last summer after promotion to the Premier League, after the defender left Old Trafford.
Then-Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted at the time that United were “looking” at the defender but he ended up signing for Ipswich Town instead and helped them win promotion to the top-flight in his first season at Portman Road. Tuanzebe played a part in Ipswich’s first six Premier League games but missed their 4-1 defeat at West Ham with a hand injury that boss Kieran McKenna revealed had required surgery.
It has since emergd that Tuanzebe cut his hand while washing up, a shard of glass lacerating his hand and sparking concerns that his thumb may be lost. Those fears were allayed by the operation but McKenna expects the defender to be “out for a while” after the bizarre incident.
“He's done a hand injury, a very unfortunate accident,” McKenna said. “He's had surgery and will be out for a while. It's not going to be a couple of weeks, probably longer. There are still discussions with the specialists. He's naturally a miss with the way he's started the season. He's going to be out for a little while.”
