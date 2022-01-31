Former Sheffield United target to stay at Championship strugglers despite Premier League interest including Leeds United
A long-time target of Sheffield United’s has decided to stick it out at his club again, despite being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.
The Blades tracked Reading midfielder John Swift when they were in the top flght themselves but couldn’t come up with the cash to secure a deal with the Royals, with Swift remaining in Berkshire.
Once again during this window, Swift has garnered interest with reported links to Leeds United, Burnley and Wolves. However, the 26-year-old has turned down all approaches and according to Reading Chronicle wants to stay and attempt to steer his club away from safety.
It is understood that three promotion-chasing Championship clubs also declared an interest in signing Swift but all have been rebuffed with those reports stating that Swift "has a job to finish at Reading”.
Swift has scored eight goals and assisted 11 so far this season, with Reading currently fourth bottom of the table and two points off the relegation zone.