Carl Asaba, the former Sheffield United striker, has paid tribute to “inspirational” Blades skipper Billy Sharp ahead of his Bramall Lane exit this summer.

The boyhood Blade heads three senior departures this summer as United gear up for life in the Premier League, with Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens also informed that their contracts in South Yorkshire would not be renewed.

After supporters paid tribute to Sharp after the news was confirmed on Wednesday, Sharp posted an open letter to the Blades on Thursday in which he thanked teammates, staff, fans and his family and revealed he would be back at Bramall Lane with his family as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp’s final United record saw him net 129 goals in 377 games for his boyhood club, leading them to three promotions as captain. His open letter hinted at a possible return to United in a coaching capacity later in his career; a prospect that former Blades striker Asaba sees as imperative.

“I’m disappointed for Billy,” Asaba admitted. “I wasn’t completely shocked, with the way the club is going and the chairman’s conversations about it being run as a business and bringing through youth. That pointed to there being a cut-off point on blooding young players at some stage.

“What’s for certain is that there are more goals for Billy and the main concern for me is that, the moment he stops playing, he has to come back to Sheffield United. That’s all that concerns me. He must be part of the DNA of the club again when the time’s right. For him now, the time is to score more goals.”

Sharp leaves Bramall Lane just one league goal shy of 250 in his career and will not be short of offers from clubs this summer as he plots his next move. Now 37, Sharp has obtained his coaching badges and runs his own football academy in Sheffield but is keen to prolong his playing career before considering a potential transition into coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a similar situation at Stoke,” Asaba, speaking to Radio Sheffield, added. “Tony Pulis loved me and the grand plan was for me to stay there, get my badges and have a career in coaching. But I wanted playing time and more opportunity to score goals.

“Billy, for the last two seasons, has amazed me. He was so fit and so sharp; he has got more to give and it would have been easy for him to sit on the bench and play once In a blue moon. It’ll be better for his football career now because he’s going to score.

“I think he could definitely still score more goals in the Championship. I’d love him to stay there and keep adding to his tally there. I just want him to enjoy his football and keep scoring. We know how much goals mean to him and I hope he keeps going.

“He’s inspirational. All the players have full admiration for him, he’s achieved a boyhood dream for all the hundreds and thousands of young boys who have grown up in Sheffield. He’s done it and worked so hard to achieve all he has. I’m proud of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad