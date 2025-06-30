Dave Kiton has taken on the role of manager of Maiden United Women.

Former Sheffield United striker Dave Kitson has taken on his first role as a manager

The Englishman has been announced as the new manager of Maidenhead United Women with immediate effect.

The 45-year-old joins the side as they begin pre-season ahead of their 12th consecutive season in the FA Women’s National League, the fourth tier of women’s football.

On his appointment, Kitson said: “I am delighted to be here. I am looking forward to meeting the players and helping them in their development.”

This is the former Reading striker's first role in management and he will be keen to showcase his coaching skills after a long and successful career as a player.

In the statement on the Maidenhead United website, the club said: “All at Maidenhead United welcome Dave to the club and wish him a successful tenure with MUWFC. “

Kitson’s time at Bramall Lane

Kitson initially signed for the Blades on a short-term deal in the 2012/13 season but put pen to paper in November on a deal until the end of the season after scoring his first goal for the club against Notts County two months before

He led the line well up front in the 2012/13 season while his side were in League One, scoring 11 goals in 37 appearances but only lasted the year due to the club’s failure to gain promotion to the Championship.

At the end of the season, Kitson signed for League Two side Oxford United on a two-year deal. However, he retired from professional football in 2014 after scoring four league goals in his one season for the Yellows.