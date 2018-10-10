Former Sheffield United striker Geoff Horsfield praised after putting homeless man up in B&B for weekend

Geoff Horsfield, the former Sheffield United striker, admits he wants to “make life a bit better for people" after it was revealed he put up a homeless man in a bed and breakfast for a weekend recently.

The 44-year-old, who also played for Fulham, Birmingham and Leeds in his career, came across the rough sleeper as he returned from a hospital appointment with his nine-year-old daughter.

"This guy was dripping wet, cold and just sitting there... we got him a coffee and asked him his story,” Horsfield said.

"Then I just said 'let's get you put up in a B&B out of the cold'. So he came with us in the car to a place in Erdington where we put him up.

"I said he could invite a friend to stay there with him, but unfortunately the friend couldn't make it."

Geoff Horsfield in his Blades days

"I just think it's important that we make life a bit better for people," Horsfield added, in an interview with the BBC.

The former striker set up the Geoff Horsfield Foundation in 2016, and has previously set up five homes to help vulnerable people in the West Midlands.

“My goal now is to help as many people as we can and get them their own flats and back into normal society,” he said in a recent interview with the Independent.

“I feel as passionate about this as in any football match I ever played in and the way I played, I wasn’t blessed with skill and speed but my hard work and determination made up for it.”