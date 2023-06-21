Regan Slater, the former Sheffield United youngster, is hoping to join his boyhood club in the Premier League sooner or later after signing a long-term contract at Hull City.

The midfielder, who moved to City when his time at United came to an end, has signed a three-year deal at Hull, with the club having an option in their favour to extend it by a further season if they see fit.

Slater impressed under boss Liam Rosenior last season, winning the player of the year and players’ player of the year, and said: “I 100 per cent think we can push for promotion this season,” he said. “The gaffer is massive on where he wants to be and his targets are real clear to us players.

“But it’s not just the gaffer, it’s all his staff down to the chef when you see how much he and everyone else like the physios are putting in to make sure we as players have the best opportunities. It tells you everything about the club.

“I felt like I’ve progressed each season I’ve here and I feel like the gaffer can get the best out of me. When the manager came in his target still was to make the play-offs, which would have been there for us if we’d capitalised on opportunities in games. We need to be more ruthless in the season coming and if we are, there’s no reason why we won’t be where we want to be.

“With how motivated he is to be where he wants to be, that drives you on as players to listen to what he’s saying and go with him on the journey he wants to take. He speaks about it a lot. I’m definitely on board with it.

“Every player, every manager wants to be in the Premier League. I believe it’s the best league in the world so why would you not want to be there?”