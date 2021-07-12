The 29-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Swansea at the end of last season.

Freeman had a spell on loan at Fratton Park during the 2015-16 campaign and made seven appearances.

He has recently been training with the club and appeared in last week’s behind-closed-doors friendly at QPR.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Freeman has joined League One side Portsmouth on a two-year deal. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pompey boss Danny Cowley admitted the experienced full-back was offered better financial terms from elsewhere as rivals joined the chase for his signature.

But with Freeman opting to make the journey back to the south coast, following a seven-game loan stay during the 2015-16 campaign, it was little wonder the head coach waxed lyrical about the new boy upon his confirmation as a Pompey player.

Cowley said: “We’re delighted to sign someone of Kieron’s calibre, who has appeared in every professional league in English football.

“Pompey fans will obviously know him quite well from his short loan spell here during the Paul Cook era.

“Since then he’s gone on to be part of an outstanding Sheffield United side that went from League One to the Premier League.

“He’s an overlapping attacking full-back and adds real top-end quality to our squad. Technically, he’s a very good player.

"I like the fact that even with what he’s achieved in his career so far, he comes to us with a point to prove because last season (when he was without a club until January following his Sheffield United release) would have been a frustrating one for him.

“Kieron has been with us for the first 10 days of pre-season and his attitude and work ethic have impressed us.

“We try to sign people before players and have enjoyed seeing him up close, while I think he’s enjoyed seeing us as well.