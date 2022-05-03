Former Sheffield United star David Brooks confirms he's cancer free after Bournemouth man's battle

The ex-Blade, now of AFC Bournemouth, was diagnosed in October and had been undergoing treatment. The 24-year-old Welsh international confirmed today he is cancer-free, and looking forward to continuing his football career.

“It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment,” Brooks said in a statement.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process. Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.“The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.“I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.

“Thank you again. Best wishes, David.”