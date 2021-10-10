Former Sheffield United star convinced Slavisa Jokanovic is taking Blades up

An indifferent start to the season sees United come out of the season’s second international break, six points off the play-off places and 13 adrift of early pace-setters Bournemouth who sit top of the Championship table.

However, Asaba is convinced by Jokanovic’s capabilities, hailing his appointment in July as “the best one we could have made.”

The Serb, a promotion winner with both Watford and Fulham, made a slow start to life at United as they adjusted to life back in the EFL following last season’s relegation. But they will enter next week’s contest against one of Asaba’s former clubs Stoke City knowing victory will see them move to within a couple of wins of Michael O’Neill’s men, currently in fourth.

Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield Utd gives out the orders during training at Shirecliffe. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The previous pause in the season saw United re-emerge with a renewed energy that kick-started their season and there will be hopes that having lost to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth on the road before breaking up, that work on the training field from the boss will give the team another boost.

“This manager is taking us up, no doubt about it,” insists Asaba. “Be it this season or next season, you know it’s going to happen. Why? Because he’s a winner, pure and simple.