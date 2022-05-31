Doyle, who played over 200 times for the Blades between 2011 and 2015, makes the move to the third-tier side from Notts County, where he ended his playing career before moving into coaching.

The Republic of Ireland international is reunited with newly-appointed Rovers manager Ian Burchnall, with the pair working together at Meadow Lane.

"It's a great opportunity - and we're both really looking forward to it,” Doyle said.

“It's a very unique situation to come into. It's very rare that a management team come into a club after they've just won the league, but we're all excited and it's brilliant for us.

“When Ian's previous assistant left Notts County, he asked me to step up and I haven't looked back since. It was a great year of learning and I feel really privileged to be stepping up two divisions."

Doyle will come up against Sheffield Wednesday next season after Rovers’ promotion from League Two, with the Owls failing to escape League One at the first attempt and losing to Sunderland in the play-offs.

Paul Gallagher of Preston in action with Michael Doyle of Sheffield United (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I’ve said many times in the past what a magnificent football club this is and, having spent well over three years here at Meadow Lane both as a player and coach, I will really miss it,” Doyle added of his time at Notts County.