Marc McNulty, the former Sheffield United striker, has sealed a shock switch to a fourth-tier Scottish side after his American adventure came to an end. The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Orange County SC in December after a year in the States.

McNulty scored 10 league goals in 13 starts for the Blades after moving to England from Livingston under Nigel Clough's management before moving to Coventry City. An impressive spell there earned a big-money move to Reading but the striker has few good memories of his time in Berkshire as his career stalled a tad before he escaped and moved to America.

Now the forward is back in his native Scotland after a spell training with Spartans, signing with the Scottish League Two side until the end of this season. Boss Douglas Samuel said: "Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He’s helped to raise standards in training. It’s an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters. To bring in someone of Marc’s pedigree and quality can only enhance our prospects of ending our debut season strong."