Marc McNulty, the former Sheffield United striker, will be looking to kickstart his career again after signing a deal with USA Championship side Orange County.

The 30-year-old had been without a club since leaving Reading in the summer – after previously slamming his treatment by the Royals in an explosive interview – and scored 10 league goals in 13 starts for the Blades during his three years at Bramall Lane, also counting clubs such as Sunderland and Portsmouth on his footballing CV.

A Scotland international, McNulty has scored 127 goals in 388 career appearances and said: “I am very excited for my move to Orange County and to play in the USL Championship.

“I can’t wait to get started and help the team achieve great things as they have done in the past.”

County general manager Oliver Wyss said: “We are delighted to add Marc, a former Scottish international to our roster.

“Marc’s quality and international experience will have a significant impact on our team and we are convinced he will bring lots of joy to our fans in Orange County.”

Club sporting director Peter Nugent added: “Marc is a prolific striker and a player we expect to play an important role within the team.

“He has the potential to be one of the leading scorers in the league. We look forward to welcoming him to Orange County.”

Marc McNulty in his Sheffield United days (Blades Sports Photography)