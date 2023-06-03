What was already a remarkable story reached a simply stunning conclusion when Central Coast Mariners, led by former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery, crushed Melbourne City in the A-League Grand Final.

Jason Cummings’ hat-trick helped the Mariners crush their opponents, an Asian footballing behemoth, 6-1 at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium. It was a victory not only for Montgomery, his squad and its delirious supporters, but also sporting romantics everywhere.

“I’m lost for words,” said Cummings, who also saw colleagues Samuel Silvera, Beni N’Kololo and Moresche hit the target as the Mariners’ opponents capitulated. He also paid tribute to Montgomery’s powers of man-management, adding: “I’ve never had anyone believe in me like him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City had finished first in the overall rankings. The Mariners second. But the different personalities of these two sides could not be starker. One, like United, is rooted in its community and boasts the competition’s smallest budget by some margin, The other is part of a huge corporate structure built by Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon dirhams and whose partners include Manchester City, New York City and Girona.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery celebrates with Maximilien Balard of the Mariners after winning the 2023 A-League Men's Grand Final match between Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium on June 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Montgomery, who made nearly 400 appearances for United after progressing through their academy, moved Down Under just over a decade ago. Having joined the Mariners as a player, he was then appointed to their coaching staff. After an enlightening spell overseeing their academy, Montgomery then put his faith in youth when he took charge of the first team two seasons ago. The Mariners have given more minutes to home grown talent than any other outfit in the country, although it was a previously wayward Scotland international who spearheaded this historic victory.

“The gaffer has changed my life,” said Cummings, whose efforts saw him become the most prolific Mariner ever in the single season. “I can’t thank him enough. On and off the pitch.”

Cummings, previously of Hibernian and Rangers, claimed the Mariners' opener before converting two second-half spot-kicks. In between Silvera also pounced before Richard van der Venne reduced the deficit. City threatened to level soon after the interval but after Cummings’ stretched the advantage, the Mariners were irrepressible with the Scot netting again and N’Kololo and Moresche also pouncing.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Players walk onto the field before the the 2023 A-League Men's Grand Final match between Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium on June 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)