Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of an ex-player who had a brief spell at Bramall Lane during his career.

A former Sheffield United player has landed his first permanent head coach job after winning seven games in a row as caretaker boss.

Barry Robson, who had a brief spell at Bramall Lane in 2013, has landed the job as manager of Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen having previously worked with the club’s youth side. Following the sacking of Jim Goodwin earlier this year, Robson stepped in as caretaker until the end of the season but the team’s excellent performances since then has secured him the job on a two year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Scotland international arrived at the Blades in January 2013 to help them secure promotion out of League One but the season ultimately ended in a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Yeovil Town in the play-offs. Robson, who had previously turned out for Middlesbrough and Celtic and was signed from MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps was a regular in the side and scored two goals in 17 appearances but his short term deal was not renewed and he was released at the end of the campaign.

He signed for Aberdeen, his hometown club, that summer and spent the final three years of his playing career with the Dons before retiring in 2016 and taking up a coaching role. Since being appointed caretaker boss at Pittodrie in January he has tunred the club’s fortunes around and they are now on track for a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership and European football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad