Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock thanked for helping his old club win early promotion

After being lavished with praise by Neil Warnock following Sheffield United’s promotion winning campaign, Paul Heckingbottom has thanked his legendary predecessor for the role he played in making sure Bramall Lane will stage Premier League football next season.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 6th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Speaking ahead of Monday’s visit to Birmingham City, United’s final outing in the Championship before their return to the top-flight, Heckingbottom paid tribute to the impact Warnock has made at Huddersfield Town since being appointed in February. And, after watching United’s Yorkshire rivals secure their second tier status by beating his team on Thursday night, Heckingbottom referenced how Warnock’s masterminding of a victory over Middlesbrough had not only breathed life into Town’s survival hopes but also provided United with a timely boost as well as they successfully fended-off challenges from Michael Carrick’s side and Luton Town to finish second in the table.

“When they turned Boro over,” Heckingbottom told The Star, reflecting upon a pivotal weekend at the beginning of last month, “We beat Norwich City on the same day and that, for me, was one of several pivotal moments.”

Warnock has won eight career promotions since becoming a manager, including one with his boyhood club United in 2006. He has also guided a number of clubs to safety despite seemingly being destined for relegation, with Town being the latest.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images

“Listen, I’ve not followed Huddersfield too closely because you tend to get wrapped up in what’s going on around you,” Heckingbottom said. “But they’ve picked up since Neil came in and, if you were in their situation and you were going to turn to someone, then it would always be Neil.”

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock: George Wood/Getty ImagesHuddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock: George Wood/Getty Images
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock: George Wood/Getty Images
Related topics:Neil WarnockPaul HeckingbottomBramall LanePremier LeagueHuddersfield TownBirmingham CityLuton TownMiddlesbrough