Former Sheffield United man set for move amid Leeds United transfer links

Three of Sheffield United's February fixtures have been chosen for broadcast

A former Sheffield United star could be on the move this winter, with Championship promotion contenders Southampton said to be interested. David Brooks is the player in question, with the former Blades winger set for a possible loan move away from AFC Bournemouth.

Brooks came through at the Blades academy before making 30 league senior appearances for the club ahead of securing a move to Bournemouth for more than £11million. The winger returned to action this season after a battle with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, scoring twice and assisting once from out wide.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it has been reported that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could loan him out amid just two Premier League starts for the winger so far this season. But while Leeds wait for the perfect deal opportunity, it seems their promotion rivals Southampton are making a move for Brooks, with PA Media’s Nick Mashiter reporting that the Saints are looking to wrap up a deal to cover the end of the season. Southampton recently moved ahead of Leeds in the Championship table, and they are keen to strengthen their squad, and indeed their promotion bid, this month.

Leeds have also been linked with Brooks, but they are taking a cautious approach in the transfer market this month. Leeds boss Farke has said: "To be honest, I'm happy with our squad, I think we have a pretty balanced squad in all areas, so there's not one particular position where you think 'okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something'.