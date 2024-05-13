Neill Collins was dismissed by Barnsley last month as the Tykes pushed for a League One play-off spot

Former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins has broken his silence after his shock sacking as Barnsley manager last month. Collins had succeeded in leading the Tykes to the brink of a League One play-off place in his first campaign at Oakwell, but he was removed from his position with just one more regular season game to play.

The decision was made after a run of one win in seven and seemingly that form was enough for the Barnsley decision makers to lose all faith in the Scotsman's ability to take the club back to the Championship. Under caretaker boss Martin Devaney, Barnsley did secure a spot in the play-offs, but they lost out to Bolton Wanderers over two legs in the semi-finals.

With Barnsley's season done and dusted, Collins has chosen to speak out on the dismissal and what the future might look for him as he mulls over his next step.

"It was a great honour to be appointed head coach at Barnsley FC just under a year ago,” Collins said. “Bringing my family back to the UK after seven fantastic years in the USA and leaving a club that had became so close to my heart was a decision I did not take lightly. However, the opportunity to progress my coaching career at a club with such great history and tradition was one that I couldn’t turn down.

"I cannot express how disappointed I was to have been relieved of my duties with one game of the season remaining and the club sitting fifth in the table, however, I am immensely proud of the work the players and staff put in this season and I believe we earned the opportunity to try and complete our objective of promotion together. I would like to express my thanks to the players and staff for all their hard work and support during my time at the club.

"I poured my heart and soul into the job from the minute I arrived and learned a lot from my time at Barnsley. I look forward to spending some time with my family and getting ready for the next challenge, wherever that may be."

