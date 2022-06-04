Former Sheffield United man makes permanent Premier League move

Aston Villa have confirmed that they have signed former Sheffield United loanee Robin Olsen on a permanent contract.

By Chris Holt
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 3:00 pm

Olsen joined the Blades at the end of the summer transfer window lasy season, on loan from Roma, following Arsenal's signing of United keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

However, the Sweden international failed to live up to his billing and after some poor performances and a couple of injuries, as well as the higely impressive form of Wes Foderingham, Olsen's contract was cancelled and he joined Villa instead.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen has joined Aston Villa from Roma having spent the second half of last season there on loan

The 32-year-old made just one appearance for Steven Gerrard’s side – the final match of the seaosn in which Man City came from behind to claim the Premier League title – as he served as back-up to Emiliano Martínez.

In all, Olsen made 11 apperances for United and conceded 17 goals in an inauspicious spell at Bramall Lane.

Gerrard has seen enough to suggest the experienced stopper is worthy of having around and the club has paid Roma an undisclosed fee.

