Former Sheffield United man makes permanent Premier League move

Olsen joined the Blades at the end of the summer transfer window lasy season, on loan from Roma, following Arsenal's signing of United keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

However, the Sweden international failed to live up to his billing and after some poor performances and a couple of injuries, as well as the higely impressive form of Wes Foderingham, Olsen's contract was cancelled and he joined Villa instead.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen has joined Aston Villa from Roma having spent the second half of last season there on loan

The 32-year-old made just one appearance for Steven Gerrard’s side – the final match of the seaosn in which Man City came from behind to claim the Premier League title – as he served as back-up to Emiliano Martínez.

In all, Olsen made 11 apperances for United and conceded 17 goals in an inauspicious spell at Bramall Lane.