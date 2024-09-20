Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United man unsure of reception he’ll receive on Bramall Lane return after forgetting Sheffield Wednesday spell

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing admits he is unsure what reception he will receive when he returns to Sheffield United tomorrow - despite appearing to forget his time across the Steel City at Wednesday! The 32-year-old is now at Derby County and helped Paul Warne’s side win promotion back to the Championship last season.

Mendez-Laing played 11 games on loan for the Blades from Wolves back in 2011/12, scoring one goal before his spell at Bramall Lane was cut short by injury. He subsequently played for clubs including Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, before going on trial at Wednesday in 2021 after leaving the Riverside Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Harrison

He spent a year at Wednesday while they were in League One before turning down their offer of a new deal and moving to Derby in 2022. Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Bramall Lane, RamsTV asked Mendez-Laing about his recollections of life in the Steel City - with a current teammate, former Blade Ben Osborn, also coming back to his former stomping ground.

“It’s a big footballing city, with a big rivalry,” he said. “I never got to play in the derby, I dont think, but I was only reminded yesterday by Ozzy, funnily enough. He asked if I'd get booed and I said: ‘For what?’ He said for playing for Wednesday and I was like: ‘Oh yeah, of course.’ So I don't know [what reception he’ll get].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they’re two big clubs and it’s a great city for football. I'm sure he [Osborn] will get a good standing ovation. He was at the club for a long time, had promotion with the club and so I'd expect he will.”

Derby have taken to life back in the Championship well but come up against a United side yet to taste defeat in the league since they were relegated from the Premier League last season. “They've had a great start,” Mendez-Laing added. “It’s probably expected, they've yo-yoed from the Premier League to the Championship for the last few years and they've got a great team and some good players. I'm sure come the end of the season they'll be there or thereabouts.”