Former Sheffield United man 'considering transfer options' after Rangers gesture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Fleck left Sheffield United in February after seven and a half seasons with the Blades

Former Sheffield United man John Fleck is training with Rangers as he bids to find a new club for the upcoming season. Fleck is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers following what was a difficult and injury hit period at Ewood Park.

The midfielder, who spent almost eight years with the Blades as a player, has options from both England and Scotland, according to the Daily Record. However, while he mulls over his next step in the game, he has returned to Rangers to train and build up his fitness under Philippe Clement, who may well be keen to see what the 32-year-old has to offer before the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleck started his career at Ibrox, emerging through the club's academy to make his senior debut in 2008. The Scotland international went on to make 58 appearances for the club and he has now been welcomed back as he strives to secure a new deal and keep his career alive.

It comes just six months after calling time on his spell with the Blades, who he joined in 2016, while the club were still in League One. Fleck was a key man under Chris Wilder as the Blades secured promotion to the Championship in his first season at Bramall Lane.

They made their way to the Premier League in 2019, with Fleck again at the heart of their promotion push. He made 26 appearances during United's last promotion charge from the second tier over the 2022-23 campaign, but he made just four outings for the club last season in the top flight.

As such, he was allowed to pursue options elsewhere in the winter transfer window and eventually sealed a short-term deal with Blackburn. Unfortunately, though, he was forced to come off injured just 17 minutes into his debut. That shin problem ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad