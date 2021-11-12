Former Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson urged to leave Man Utd and join Newcastle United

Having been number one ahead of David de Gea last time around, a nightmare summer saw the former Sheffield United loanee lose his place in England’s European Championships squad through an ankle injury.

Henderson then contracted Covid-19, which severely hampered the keeper’s fitness and allowed de Gea the opportunity to nail down his place in the team once again.

Since recovering, Henderson has made just one appearance, that coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham and has lost his England place again to Aaron Ramsdale.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield Utd with Dean Henderson of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, last season. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

With that in mind and Henderson making no secret of his desire to be England’s future number one, the 24-year-old has been told that he should leave Old Trafford in serch of regular football.

And former Manchester United and Aston Villa keeper Mark Bosnich believes Newcastle United would be the ideal place.

“I think he should go. He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football,” Bosnich told talkSPORT.

“He’ll know that as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things plan out.

“De Gea has been excellent and there’s no doubt about it, with the exception of the second goal you have to say against Manchester City which I think he’ll know that he should have saved.

“But I think from Dean Henderson’s point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson.

“Newcastle are a club who are on the go and on the move but they are also in a perilous position right now.

“New manager. It’s important to get your spin right and the goalkeeper is the integral part of that. He should go and should go as soon as he possibly can.”