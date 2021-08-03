Former Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson misses Man Utd camp with 'prolonged fatigue' after contracting Covid-19
Former Sheffield United favourite Dean Henderson is to miss Manchester United’s pre-season training camp in Scotland as he continues to feel the effects of contractng Covid-19.
The club say the goalkeeper tested positive for the virus three weeks ago but he has yet to fully recover.
“Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago,” Manchester United said in a short statement.
“He is expected to be training again soon.”
Henderson was forced to miss the Euros with England over the summer after suffering from a hip injury and his place was taken by current Blades stopper Aaron Ramsdale.
Since then, Ramsdale has been the subject of interest from Arsenal who have been chasing the United stopper all summer.