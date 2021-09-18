Former Sheffield United goalkeeper defends Robin Olsen following debut mistake against Preston North End

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Emil Riis of Preston North End is mobbed by his teammates after scoring a late equalizer during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Preston North End at Bramall Lane on September 14, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Robin Olsen was caught out by a long ball to set up Daniel Johnson for Preston’s equaliser during his debut for Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The goalkeeper made his debut at Bramall Lane against Frankie McAvoy’s side and it couldn’t have been much worse for Olsen, with the mistake gifting Johnson his second goal of the season.

Despite a tricky start to life in Yorkshire, former Blades’ keeper Paddy Kenny was keen to defend Olsen following his debut.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said: “I’d definitely back him to improve.

“You’ve got to cut him a bit of slack, it’s his first game.

“He’ll be disappointed with the goal, but he made a really good one-on-one save, he commanded his box well and wasn’t afraid to get the defenders talking."

Sander Berge regained the lead for Sheffield United against Preston with an 84th minute goal, however Preston fought back once again and punished the Blades with a 95th equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game.

Blades boss Slaviša Jokanović stuck by the former Everton man this weekend, starting him in between the sticks against newly promoted Hull City and Olsen had improved during their 3-1 win.

Kenny backed the keeper to build on his performance against Preston, claiming that he “will come good" and that the Swedish international “didn’t actually have a bad game” against the Lilywhites.