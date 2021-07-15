Former Sheffield United goalkeeper backed to push Rotherham United's other stoppers after signing at New York Stadium

Chapman, aged 18, was a regular with the Blades’ U18s side last season before being released in the summer. He impressed on trial with the Millers who were cruelly relegated to League One last season, and has signed a deal until 2022 - with the option of another year – to cover the club’s other goalkeepers, Viktor Johansson and Josh Vickers.

"Josh is a promising young goalkeeper who has fitted right in with us since joining training over the last few weeks,” Millers goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington said of Chapman.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He comes in to add to a goalkeeping department that we are already very happy with and I am sure that he will continue to drive standards in training, but also learn a lot from both Josh and Viktor.

"He comes from a great family and is a lovely kid, who wants to learn. I'm sure he'll do plenty of that during his time here and of course, we'll be doing all we can to help him progress his career."

Paul Warne, the Millers manager, told the Rotherham Advertiser of Chapman: “Andy really likes him. He says he’s trained really well. For what it’s worth, Josh is a nice, polite kid, which always works well here.

Josh Chapman during his Sheffield United days: Simon Bellis/Sportimage