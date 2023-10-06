Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin McDonald is preparing to take his first steps in management this weekend - at the same time two of his former clubs, Sheffield United and Fulham, do battle in the Premier League. The midfielder has taken caretaker charge of Bradford City following the sacking of Mark Hughes earlier this week.

The 34-year-old only joined Bradford in the summer but will be in the hotseat for tomorrow’s clash with Swindon Town, where he is expected to leave himself out of the starting XI and take charge from the sidelines. The Bantams reached the League Two play-offs last season but are currently 18th in the league and sacked Hughes after a poor start to the campaign this time around.

A club statement read: “The process of appointing a new permanent manager is already underway, with an announcement to be made in due course. Kevin McDonald will now take temporary charge of the men’s first team in a caretaker player-manager role, and will be assisted by Mark Trueman, commencing with this weekend’s visit of Swindon Town.”