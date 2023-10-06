Ex-Sheffield United, Fulham midfielder takes first managerial steps ahead of clash of former clubs
Ex-Blade given caretaker job after boss’s sacking earlier this week
Kevin McDonald is preparing to take his first steps in management this weekend - at the same time two of his former clubs, Sheffield United and Fulham, do battle in the Premier League. The midfielder has taken caretaker charge of Bradford City following the sacking of Mark Hughes earlier this week.
The 34-year-old only joined Bradford in the summer but will be in the hotseat for tomorrow’s clash with Swindon Town, where he is expected to leave himself out of the starting XI and take charge from the sidelines. The Bantams reached the League Two play-offs last season but are currently 18th in the league and sacked Hughes after a poor start to the campaign this time around.
A club statement read: “The process of appointing a new permanent manager is already underway, with an announcement to be made in due course. Kevin McDonald will now take temporary charge of the men’s first team in a caretaker player-manager role, and will be assisted by Mark Trueman, commencing with this weekend’s visit of Swindon Town.”
McDonald played for the Blades between 2011 and 2013 and earned five caps for the Scottish national team, representing Wolves and Burnley amongst others as a player. In 2021 he revealed he was undergoing a transplant after tests discovered that one of his kidneys did not work and the other was down to around 10 per cent function. His brother Fraser offered to donate after being confirmed as a match, with the operation eventually being hailed as a success after McDonald’s body initially rejected the new kidney.