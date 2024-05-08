Former Sheffield United star John Lundstram could be set for a return to the Premier League this summer amid ongoing transfer links. The midfielder has been with Rangers since 2021, joining the Glasgow giants after four years with the Blades.

Lundstram has won a Scottish Cup and a League Cup during that time, also finishing second in the Europa League, but he is yet to see league success. Rangers are currently three points behind Celtic ahead of this weekend’s Old Firm clash. Whether the Gers wins up winning the title or not, it seems Lundstram will move on from Ibrox at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old is out of contract, and it seems he does not plan to pen a new one amid reported interest from new Premier League club Ipswich Town. Addressing those links, former Rangers star Jamie Murphy admits he can’t see Lundstram sticking around beyond this season.

Murphy told Go Radio: “Yeah, it depends what he is looking for. Is he wanting to go abroad or is he looking to play in the Premier League. It’s a choice he has got to make. I don’t think he will stay at Rangers now. You see that from all the rumours and stuff coming out. Good luck to him, he has done well for Rangers since he has been there.”

Lundstram won promotion during his time with United, but as he enters perhaps the final year of his prime, it seems he wants another taste of Premier League football.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement recently opened up on his attempts to keep Lundstram. He said: “There is nothing official around that. I am not naïve, the longer that things last the more possibility that other people step in. But for the moment apparently the water is too deep between the two sides.

