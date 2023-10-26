Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United favourite Mark Duffy has been sacked by seventh-tier side Macclesfield after their owner pressed the panic button, despite his side being just two points off the play-off positions in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. The Silkmen have won back-to-back promotions since being founded in 2020 but Duffy has paid the price for four defeats in his last five games.

Tuesday’s defeat at home to fourth-placed Worksop Town proved the final straw for owner Robert Smethurst, who also fired assistant manager Sammy McIlroy, goalkeeping goach Dean Baker and head of recruitment Jimmy Holmes. Duffy signed for Macclesfield on a part-time basis to enable him to continue his coaching career, and landed his first gig as part of the interim set-up last December. Duffy, best remembered for an iconic goal against Wednesday during his time at Bramall Lane, then landed the head coach role on a permanent basis earlier this year.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement which described the decision as “extremely difficult,” Smethurst said: “All four individuals have been a pivotal factor in all that we have achieved to date and without them, none of this would have been possible. Helping us achieve two successive promotions is something which all four individuals can take an infinite amount of pride and is something which we will forever be grateful for.

“Whilst their positive contributions can never be questioned, the challenges we have faced since being promoted to the Premier Division of the Northern Premier League have meant that changes need to be made. Despite everyone’s best efforts, four defeats in the last five games sadly have forced our hand. Before the 2023/24 season commenced, we made everyone acutely aware that our aim was to secure a play-off place and be competitive in every game we play.