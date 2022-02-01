Former Sheffield United favourite links up with ex-Blades boss for third time on deadline day

The former Blades boss, now at Mansfield Town, secured a late, late swoop for ex-Sheffield United winger Jamie Murphy from Hibs.

Murphy played under Clough at Bramall Lane and again at Burton Albion as the Scot tried to kickstart his career after suffering a serious injury.

“He’s the sort of player who can turn a game in an instant and will supplement our striking options,” said Clough.

Former Sheffield United player Jamie Muphy and ex-boss Nigel Clough have linked up again, this time at Mansfield Town

“He can play wide or up in the middle in an attacking role, equally effective.

“We’re very excited he’s coming to Mansfield.”