Former Sheffield United favourite links up with ex-Blades boss for third time on deadline day
Nigel Clough has always been a manager that put faith in what and who he knows and that rang true again on deadline day.
The former Blades boss, now at Mansfield Town, secured a late, late swoop for ex-Sheffield United winger Jamie Murphy from Hibs.
Murphy played under Clough at Bramall Lane and again at Burton Albion as the Scot tried to kickstart his career after suffering a serious injury.
“He’s the sort of player who can turn a game in an instant and will supplement our striking options,” said Clough.
Read More
“He can play wide or up in the middle in an attacking role, equally effective.
“We’re very excited he’s coming to Mansfield.”
Murphy’s arrival at the Stags followed up a huge coup for Clough after he had already managed to sign midfielder Matty Longstaff from Newcastle United.