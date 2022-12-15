Charlie Hartfield, the former Sheffield United midfielder, has revealed his cancer treatment has been “successful” after thanking fans for their “love and support” since he revealed his diagnosis.

The popular former Blade, who also represented Arsenal and Swansea City during his playing career and played 65 times for United, revealed last November that he had been diagnosed with cancer and subsequently underwent courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

And after updating his fans and admitting he was anxious about his latest cancer check up, Hartfield posted on social media: “Hi everyone – got the ALL CLEAR yesterday. Thankfully that’s one year done, four more to go in remission. Thank you all so much for all your beautiful messages.

"Cancer really does try and mentally torture you as well. So talking about it and the support is massive. Thank you.”

Alan Kelly, Hartfield’s former United teammate, was amongst those to reply, saying: “Great news Charlie, take care.”

Hartfield, an extra in the film Mean Machine in 2001, joined United from Arsenal under Dave Bassett and is fondly remembered at Bramall Lane, with scores of Blades fans sending messages of support via social media in response to his updates on his treatment for cancer and recovery from gambling addiction.

"Got my last check-up of the year today,” Hartfield told his supporters earlier in the week. “I have them every eight weeks and I have to say every time it comes around I fill myself with so much anxiety.

Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers - Coca Cola Cup - 25 October 1995. Charlie Hartfield

"I feel great but that cancer word pops into my head and takes over. Sending love , strength and positivity . F*** CANCER.”