Former Sheffield United boss set to land new job in intriguing career first

Neil Warnock left Huddersfield Town in September 2023. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock is reportedly in line take over as interim manager of Scottish club Aberdeen. Warnock has been out of work since leaving Championship club Huddersfield Town in September but, according to Sky Sports, he is set to take up his first job north of the border.

The manager will be taking over from former Blade Barry Robson, who was sacked by the Pittodrie club last week and it is claimed he could even take charge ahead of Tuesday's clash with Rangers at Ibrox. The deal looks set to be a short-term one with Aberdeen wanting to hire a manager with experience until the end of the campaign before making a permanent decision in the summer.

Aberdeen remain eighth in the Scottish Premiership table after a 1-1 draw with Celtic over the weekend but, having won just six league games all season, they will be keen to see Warnock make an instant impact, with a top six spot to claim before the league splits into two.

The 75-year-old had been one of the leading contenders with the bookmakers for the vacant Huddersfield job, following the dismissal of Darren Moore last week, but the Terriers' owner Kevin Nagle ruled out a return for Warnock when speaking about an appointment. That seemed to give Aberdeen the encouragement needed to get their man with Warnock set to take up what will be his 20th job in a managerial career that started in 1980 with Gainsborough Trinity.