Former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins back in management at Hull City

Hull City have confirmed former Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins as their new boss.

Leonid Slutsky left the club my mutual consent on Sunday following a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and Adkins replaces the Russian to take up his first job since leaving Bramall Lane after a shocking season, 18 months ago.

A statement on Hull City's official website said: "The Tigers are pleased to announce Nigel Adkins as the Club's new Head Coach."

The statement continued: "Adkins, a Championship promotion-winner with Southampton in 2012, will be joined at the KCOM Stadium by his trusted assistant Andy Crosby on an 18-month contract.

"As well as his success with Southampton, where he took the south coast club from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions, Adkins also guided Scunthorpe United to promotion in 2007 and 2009, and has spells in charge of Reading and Sheffield United on his CV.

"Adkins, 52, will oversee his first training session this morning and will take charge of the side for Saturday's home game against Brentford."

Adkins has been out of work since being sacked by Sheffield United in May 2016 after just one season in charge.

He had been tasked with steering the Blades to promotion from Sky Bet League One but they finished eight points off the play-offs and he was replaced by Chris Wilder.