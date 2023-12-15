A former Sheffield United boss could be in line for a quick return to management after his recent sacking.

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom could be set for a rapid return to management after being let go by the Blades less than two weeks ago. Heckingbottom was a favourite at Bramall Lane, helping the club to promotion back to the Premier League, but a disastrous start to this season saw him handed his P45.

Many felt that was harsh given the circumstances surrounding the Blades' preparations - or lack thereof - for the new season, but Heckingbottom was dismissed nonetheless, and Chris Wilder was brought in as an instant replacement. Wilder has since overseen a defeat to Liverpool and a win over Brentford, pointing to some early signs of recovery.

But things may work out well for Heckingbottom, too, according to reports. The Telegraph’s John Percy say Stoke City have 'held talks' with Heckingbottom over taking the now vacant managerial position at the Bet365 Stadium. Alex Neil was sacked by Stoke earlier this week, with the Potters currently just two points above the relegation zone.

Heckingbottom has obvious pedigree, given he achieved promotion with the Blades, while he has also amassed experiences at Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian. He could now be set to link up with the Potters, but there is competition.