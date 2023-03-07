Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder takes over at Blades’ promotion rivals

Former Blades boss back in the managerial game after being appointed as new Watford boss

Chris Wilder, the former Sheffield United boss, is back in the managerial game after being appointed as Watford boss until the end of the season.

Wilder took charge at Vicarage Road this afternoon after the Hornets sacked Slaven Bilic after just six months in charge.

A Watford statement on Wilder’s appointment read: “The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as Head Coach on a contract until the end of this season.

“An experienced manager at both Premier League and Championship level, the 55-year-old has overseen successful promotion campaigns at several clubs; notably taking Sheffield United from League One to the top-flight in the space of three seasons.

“Wilder then led the Blades to a ninth-placed finish on their return to the Premier League, the club’s highest league position in nearly 30 years.”

Technical director Ben Manga said of Bilic’s sacking: “We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real.

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

