Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in frame for Middlesbrough job after Neil Warnock leaves

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder left Bramall Lane in March: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Boro confirmed Warnock has left by mutual consent, with Wilder amongst those under consideration to replace him. The former Blades boss has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane earlier this year.

Former Blades manager Kevin Blackwell, who was Warnock’s assistant at Boro, has also left.

"Middlesbrough FC have parted company with manager Neil Warnock by mutual consent,” a statement released by Boro read.

“The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all.

“Neil joined the club in June 2020 when he initially came in for our final eight games and secured our Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the season.

“He also managed the club during the unprecedented and challenging season of 2020/21 when games were played behind closed doors.

“Neil broke the record in English football earlier this week when he clocked up 1,602 games as an English manager, an amazing achievement that is unlikely to be beaten.

“Neil’s assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club.