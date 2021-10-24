McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor left the Bluebirds on Saturday following their 2-0 defeat to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, which was the team’s eighth consecutive loss.

A disastrous run of form has left Cardiff just one place above the relegation zone and the Blades’ Championship rivals could now turn to Wilder as they attempt to turn their fortunes around.

He is currently 2/1 favourite for the role with Sky Bet ahead of Frank Lampard’s former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris, who is 3/1 for the job.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the early favourite to take over at Cardiff City (photo by John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images).

Others thought to be in the frame include Welshman Michael Flynn, who left Newport earlier this month, as well as Neil Harris, Steve Morrison and Alan Pardew.

Wilder has been linked with several clubs since leaving Sheffield United in March - including Fulham, West Brom and Nottingham Forest – but remains out of work.

The 54-year-old led the Blades from League One to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League and has made no secret of his desire to return to management.

He told The Daily Mail in August: “I wanted to be back in work by now and I am not and that's frustrating.

"Right now I would normally be worrying about something — training or players or opposition. I am not and it feels wrong. I have done this job for 20 years and am full on in love with it.”