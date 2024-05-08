A former Sheffield United boss has been linked with a newly vacant Championship job. Hull City stunned the rest of the Championship by sacking Manager of the Year nominee Liam Rosenior. Rosenior took the Tigers from relegation candidates to missing out on the playoffs on the final day of the season.

Hull chairman and owner Acun Ilıcalı said in a statement: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club. No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since Liam’s arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work.

“However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans.”

Hull have now begun the search for a new boss, and among the top six contenders, according to bookmakers, is former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom. Heckingbottom was a favourite at Blades, but he has been out of work since he was dismissed following a disappointing start to this Premier League season. He continues to be linked with the Sunderland job, which remains open.