Former Sheffield United and Wednesday stars to take part in charity cricket game against Eagles
Former fan favourites from Sheffield United and Wednesday will swap their goalkeeping gloves for batting ones this weekend, when they take part in a charity cricket match against a team of rugby league legends led by Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston.
Paddy Kenny and Chris Kirkland will join fellow former Blades and Owls including John Sheridan and Dean Windass in the ex-footballer side to take on a team of rugby league legends, raising money for The Eagles Foundation and Walking and Talking.
Hosted at Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club, just off junction 35 of the M1, on Sunday August 28 (midday), the game will also see well-known ex-pros including Mark Crossley, Jon Parkin, John Beresford, Wayne Biggins and Nigel Jemson take on rugby league legends including Aston, Paul Broadbent and Keith Senior.
Entry to the game is £2 for adults, with U16s and car parking free. Refreshments, food, auctions and raffles are also on offer.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield Wednesday man fired ahead of Hillsborough visit – no S6 return
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday's former striker suspended after FA betting charge against him
-
3
How Sheffield Wednesday’s average attendance compares to League One rivals - including Derby County, Barnsley & Portsmouth
-
4
West Brom boss’s comments may put move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in doubt amid transfer links
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday get their man as tenth summer signing confirmed - squad number announced