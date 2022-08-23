News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Sheffield United and Wednesday stars to take part in charity cricket game against Eagles

Former fan favourites from Sheffield United and Wednesday will swap their goalkeeping gloves for batting ones this weekend, when they take part in a charity cricket match against a team of rugby league legends led by Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:30 pm

Paddy Kenny and Chris Kirkland will join fellow former Blades and Owls including John Sheridan and Dean Windass in the ex-footballer side to take on a team of rugby league legends, raising money for The Eagles Foundation and Walking and Talking.

Hosted at Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club, just off junction 35 of the M1, on Sunday August 28 (midday), the game will also see well-known ex-pros including Mark Crossley, Jon Parkin, John Beresford, Wayne Biggins and Nigel Jemson take on rugby league legends including Aston, Paul Broadbent and Keith Senior.

Entry to the game is £2 for adults, with U16s and car parking free. Refreshments, food, auctions and raffles are also on offer.

Most Popular

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and ex-Wednesday stopper Chris Kirkland will swap their goalie gloves for batting ones this weekend
Football stars will take on rugby league legends this week at Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club
Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club
The programme for this weekend's charity game
Mark AstonSheffield EaglesChris Holt