Former Sheffield United and Wednesday stars to take part in charity cricket game against Eagles

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Kenny and Chris Kirkland will join fellow former Blades and Owls including John Sheridan and Dean Windass in the ex-footballer side to take on a team of rugby league legends, raising money for The Eagles Foundation and Walking and Talking.

Hosted at Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club, just off junction 35 of the M1, on Sunday August 28 (midday), the game will also see well-known ex-pros including Mark Crossley, Jon Parkin, John Beresford, Wayne Biggins and Nigel Jemson take on rugby league legends including Aston, Paul Broadbent and Keith Senior.

Entry to the game is £2 for adults, with U16s and car parking free. Refreshments, food, auctions and raffles are also on offer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and ex-Wednesday stopper Chris Kirkland will swap their goalie gloves for batting ones this weekend

Football stars will take on rugby league legends this week at Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club

Thorpe Hesley High Green Cricket Club